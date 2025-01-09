The NFL is still planning to hold the Los Angeles Rams-Minnesota Vikings NFC Wild Card game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday night after the LA fires. However, there is a contingency plan, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“The NFL's priority is the safety of the Los Angeles community,” the league stated. “We are grateful for the tireless efforts of the first responders. Our hearts are with Los Angeles and everyone affected by the fires.”

“We continue to prepare to play the Vikings-Rams game as scheduled on Monday night at So-Fi Stadium. As with all games, there are contingency plans in the event a change in location is needed. In this instance, the game would be played on Monday night at State Far, Stadium in Glendale, AZ, if necessary.”

“We will continue to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with public officials, both clubs and the NFLPA,” the statement concluded.

Wildfires that started in the Pacific Palisades are running rampant throughout Los Angeles right now, devastating the community. Many homes have been lost, and the air quality has plummeted, via ESPN's Lindsey Thiry.

“The air quality index in the area varied Wednesday from 150 to well above 300, depending on specific locations, with smoke and ash blanketing the region,” Thiry said. “A rating of 150 is considered ‘very unhealthy,' according to the system used to measure air pollution. The air quality in Inglewood, California — where SoFi Stadium is located — was 281 as of Wednesday afternoon.”

Rams wideout Cooper Kupp released a statement via social media.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires,” Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp wrote on social media. “Thank you to the firefighters, first responders, and everyone else doing their best in unfathomable circumstances.”

