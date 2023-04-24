Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The ongoing saga between the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers regarding a trade for Aaron Rodgers has finally come to an end. Rodgers has been traded to the Jets in a blockbuster deal on Monday, cementing the quarterback position for New York in 2023. Jets rookie standouts last season Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall took to Twitter to react to the acquisition of their future hall of fame quarterback.

Stop playn — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) April 24, 2023

My Knee feel a lil healthier now😂 — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) April 24, 2023

Gardner had a more excited response than Wilson, tweeting a picture of Rodgers in his college uniform. Wilson was undoubtedly excited as well, however he simply expressed disbelief to the reported deal. Breece Hall just claimed his rehab from a torn ACL is magically improving. Nevertheless, all three players have to be thrilled that they are adding Rodgers in their second year in the NFL.

Gardner, Wilson and Hall were three draft picks the Jets nailed on last year, something they will look to replicate in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft beginning on Thursday. Gardner was the Defensive Rookie of the Year, while Wilson was the Offensive Rookie of the Year; it is safe to say both exceeded expectations in their first full NFL campaigns.

Bringing in Aaron Rodgers only increases expectations for the three young stars, as they already were going to be counted on for extensive production in 2023. Adding Rodgers immediately makes the Jets Super Bowl contenders, thus placing a lot more pressure atop the entirety of the Jets roster.

Adding Rodgers not only builds the pressure, but it shortens the window for the Jets to win a Super Bowl. Rodgers is 39-years old, so he only has so many years left as an elite quarterback. This mandates that guys like Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and Breece Hall live up to their standard of play and then some, as the Jets are going all in on the immediate future.