There have been some incredible tight ends throughout the NFL's long and storied history, but the often overlooked Marcedes Lewis could stand above them all in one crucial and impressive category. But he will need a lucky break.

The former Pro Bowler and coveted blocker for Aaron Rodgers while on the Green Bay Packers is just one season away from passing Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez and likely future HOF Jason Witten for the most seasons ever played in the league. That potentially record-setting No. 18 cannot come to fruition, though, until the free agent finds a new team.

Lewis is perfectly aware of how he is perceived and knows his best chance at catching on somewhere will be when organizations make roster tweaks, likely during training camp and in preseason. However, the 39-year-old is extremely confident in his abilities, believing that he remains a valuable commodity for any team looking to bolster their protection on the offensive line.

“But if you just look at my film from the last three years, there’s no decline in what I’m able to do,” Lewis said, per Mark Long of AP News. “I’m the best blocking tight end out there.”

That assertion can be debated, but no one can question Marcedes Lewis' durability. A first-round pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2006, he has worked with several different quarterbacks and proven to be a solid contributor in different facets of the game. Aaron Rodgers certainly values his presence both on the field and in the locker room.

Although they are currently crowded at tight end, perhaps Rodgers can encourage his new team, the New York Jets, to give Lewis a call. That way he can proudly proclaim himself as the iron man of his position.