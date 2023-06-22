Nathaniel Hackett has seen Aaron Rodgers at his best. And the offensive coordinator believes he has the right plan to replicate that success with Rodgers this season on the New York Jets.

Rodgers won consecutive MVP awards in 2020-21 with Hackett as his OC with the Green Bay Packers. So, Hackett has tailored the Jets offense around Rodgers and expects the 39-year-old to take ownership of it in their first season on Broadway.

“I think there's going to be some freedom with Aaron, and as we moved forward in the Green Bay system, there was definitely more freedom as we went,” Hackett said on “The Season with Peter Schrager” podcast. “We're just gonna continue that because you've got to take advantage of a guy like Aaron that is so smart and understands it. So, [we're] trying to build this thing for him and build it so that when he sees certain things, he can do all kinds of stuff and put us in the best position possible.”

Hackett and Rodgers grew close working together in Green Bay and there’s a lot of trust there. Hackett was the Packers offensive coordinator from 2019-21 and Rodgers passed for more than 4,000 yards each season. Only Joe Namath in 1967 (4,007) had a 4,000-yard passing season with the Jets.

Rodgers established NFL career highs with 48 touchdown passes and a completion percentage of 70.7 percent in 2020. He connected on 38 TD passes the following season. In 48 games working with Hackett, Rodgers threw only 13 interceptions.

“I just want to see Aaron play some of the best football he's ever played in his career,” Hackett said. “That was something that was so fun to be a part of when we were at Green Bay, and I want to see him get to where he wants to be, accomplish what he wants to accomplish.”

Hackett did not call the plays in Green Bay, coach Matt LaFleur did. But Hackett will call the plays for the Jets, though it appears Rodgers will have a major voice in the play calling.

Rodgers and Hackett face a lot of pressure with expectations skyrocketing in New York. Earlier this week Jets safety Jordan Whitehead compared Rodgers to Tom Brady when Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl LV championship in his first season with them.