Bill Simmons is notorious for giving his opinion on any and everything, this time with Tom Brady. Simmons said on his podcast that he's not pleased with Brady's ‘fake energy.'



“I think he's being poorly produced is where I've landed because I think whatever they're telling him to do it's not working,” Simmons said. “I don't feel like I'm watching the game with him. He comes in the beginning he's got this fake energy where he's going, “Oh I'm so excited for this one Kevin.” It's just like none of it feels genuine to me.”



Simmons over the years has been critical of many former players who go into the media. For example, he’s been tough on former NBA players who have tried their hand in media like Draymond Green and JJ Redick.



Not to mention, he's also been very critical of Pat McAfee and he’s not a fan of Brady as a broadcaster. Brady signed a 10-year $375 million deal to work with Fox as the No. 1 color commentator. He replaced Greg Olsen, which had a mixed reaction from fans.

Is Bill Simmons too critical of Tom Brady?

Considering it is Brady's first season, it's important to give him the benefit of the doubt. There's much preparation that goes into being a broadcaster. Quality notes, timing with the producers, and his colleague Kevin Burkhardt are essential for Brady. It hasn't been a full season yet but there's been consistent improvements.

He's talked more about specific players, schemes, matchups, and what the audience should look for. Still, media personalities like Skip Bayless have ripped Brady in his San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals matchup. Regardless, Simmons isn't buying into the hype. It's quite the opposite for the sports personality.

“Then on top of it, he owns a piece of the Las Vegas Raiders and it feels like he can't be as critical maybe as he wants to be in certain spots,” Simmons said. “I thought that game today (Detroit vs Green Bay), I wanted him to dive into (Jared) Goff.



“What did you see with Goff when you went against him in a Super Bowl? How has he evolved over the last six years? This guy's one of the greatest resources in football that we have and they don't tap into any of it.”

Despite Simmons' criticism, Brady has proven he can provide insight. However, it may be up to the broadcast to set up the future Hall-of-Famer with analysis. In the meantime, any growing pains will continue as Brady's first season comes to a close.