Skip Bayless has openly expressed his disapproval of Tom Brady's performance in the broadcasting booth. During Brady's fifth game as an announcer for FOX Sports, where he teamed up with Kevin Burkhardt to cover the San Francisco 49ers' matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, he quickly created a viral moment.

With 13 minutes remaining in the first quarter, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray executed a fake handoff and dashed past 49ers defenders for an impressive 50-yard touchdown run. Brady couldn't contain his enthusiasm, exclaiming “Oh!” multiple times as the play unfolded.

As the weeks go by, Brady seems to gain more confidence in his new role, but Bayless has not been impressed with his commentary. The 72-year-old took to social media to harshly label the former New England Patriot as “Capt. Obvious.”

Skip Bayless new nickname for Tom Brady

Expand Tweet

“I've been listening to 49ers-Cardinals commentary by Capt. Obvious … who just talks and talks more and more obvious,” Bayless said in a tweet in X (formerly Twitter).

This isn't the first time Bayless has criticized Brady. Last month, the former FOX employee claimed that Brady lacks the qualities needed to be a successful NFL announcer.

“Analyzing games on the fly on live network television, Tom so far is just another sixth round draft pick. And I am not sure you'll get a whole lot better. So Sunday, I listened to Brady for a full game, his second as a broadcaster. Then I listened to Tony Romo for a full game … I was stunned at how much more X and O insight and enlightenment Tony Romo provided instantaneously than Captain Obvious Brady did,” the former Fox Sports Analyst said on ‘The Skip Bayless Show’.

Bayless also offered his perspective, drawing from years of experience collaborating with former star athletes in broadcasting.

“This is something I'd say I have a pretty good feel for because over the last, what, 20 years, I've worked with hundreds of ex-star athletes on live national television testing their split second ability to talk the game they played at such a high level. You'd be shocked at how many just can't. They just played,” Bayless continued.

Bayless saying that Brady's football genius doesn't translate to the broadcast booth

“It's possible that Tom Brady, the most accurate passer I ever saw, played more with feel and instincts that are extremely difficult to verbalize and explain on the fly. Maybe Brady's football genius is just too complex for public consumption.” Bayless continued.

In May 2022, FOX Sports revealed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Brady, ensuring his role as their lead NFL analyst after his playing career ended. Remarkably, this contract surpasses Brady's total career NFL earnings, which were just under $333 million over 23 seasons.

“Or maybe Brady spent so many years under Belichick learning to publicly guard what he was really thinking that now Brady's having trouble spilling the beans on national TV. Maybe he's just patting us all on the head with all his gee whizzy manby pamby plain vanilla cliches,” Bayless added.

Earlier this year, in his Variety interview, Brady outlined what viewers can look forward to in his broadcasting role. “I’m there to support. I’m there to inform. I have a great knowledge of the game. And I also have very high expectations of what players and coaches should do on the field. I’ll have no problem being critical of things that I disagree with, and I’ll have no problem praising things that are exceptional,” said Tom Brady.