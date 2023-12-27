Brett Favre shows respect for Barry Sanders, following the legend's MVP comments

Whether or not fans and other players like it, the quarterback is king in the NFL. Hence, almost 40 signal-callers have been named regular season MVP. One of the occasions where another player has been awarded came when Detroit Lions great Barry Sanders was recognized in 1997-98. But even then, he had to share the honor with a QB- Brett Favre.

Favre tied the Hall of Fame running back in voting to win his third consecutive MVP, despite Sanders rushing for the fourth-most yards ever in a single season (2,056). The Green Bay Packers had won the Super Bowl the previous year and The Gunslinger posted a superb campaign in his own right, but the point stands. Non-quarterbacks have to approach record-breaking territory just to be seen as a legitimate contender for the crown.

The 2023-24 campaign has been a down year for QBs, opening the door for Swiss army knife Christian McCaffrey and history-seeking Tyreek Hill to stay in the race thus far. Sanders recalled his past experiences to seemingly make the argument that a quarterback like Lamar Jackson, Brock Purdy or Tua Tagovailoa will inevitably take the title instead.

Barry Sanders says what many are thinking about NFL MVP race

To be clear – @BrettFavre deserved that as much as I did – I guess that was the point – how do you choose 1 player most seasons. — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) December 26, 2023

“You know this award is going to a QB,” he posted on X, addressing HOF tight end and current analyst Shannon Sharpe. “I rushed for 2,000 yards in 97 and they made me co-MVP with Brett Favre. I do think there is a shot Christian will split it with (Insert QB here).”

Barry Sanders clarified his stance to say that Favre earned his share of the NFL MVP award (threw for 3,867 yards and 35 touchdowns), which prompted the Lambeau legend to express his appreciation for his former NFC North rival. “Watching you all those years from the opposite side was quite an honor, and something I never took for granted!! You were the best my friend and to co share MVP with you is truly special,” he said.

While it is nice to see both elite talents show respect for one another, Sanders' original point should not get lost in all the pleasantries. A running back and wide receiver must meet a higher standard in the eyes of the voters. That disparity in positional recognition is not going to change anytime soon, if at all.