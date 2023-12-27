Who's the real MVP favorite?

Former NFL quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer shared some intriguing comments about the NFL MVP battle between Brock Purdy and Lamar Jackson following the Baltimore Ravens' blowout win over the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Day. Although Jackson has just surpassed everyone else on the betting board for the shortest odds to win the award following the thumping of Purdy and the Niners, Warner still believes that Purdy has the better total body of work so far in the 2023 NFL campaign.

“No, Brock doesn’t have the wow ability off-schedule like LJ (who does): Advantage LJ! But I do believe Brock plays more on time than LJ in most cases which is why he’s had the season he’s had: Advantage Purdy,” Warner said via X (formerly Twitter).

He adds:

“They are different & each can shine & have this season in their elements… I know very well MVP often comes down to what you do late in the year (ie 2008) & so you probably give edge to LJ now but I still think Brock has had better overall season (which is not to take anything away from LJ bc he is doing stuff for Ravens that doesn’t show up in stat sheet)!”

NFL MVP debates heating up

Warner's comments seem to have stirred quite a passionate conversation on X, as many interpreted his breakdown of the Ravens star as belittling of Jackson's abilities. This led to Warner further clarifying his statement.

“1st, my point on LJ is NOT that he isn’t ridiculously special… and it’s NOT that he can’t make more plays in schedule (bc I see him do it weekly)… my point is last night they missed a # of plays that were in front of them & depended on Lj being incredible “off-schedule”… few do it better than Lj & they can if course get away with it more than most”

The 49ers and th Raves each have two games left to play in the 2023 NFL season which could very well determine who wins the MVP award. The Niners face the Washington Commanders and the Los Angeles Rams next, while the Ravens meet the Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17 and Week 18, respectively.