Green Bay Packers legend and NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre has seemingly dropped his defamation case against podcast host Pat McAfee. Favre claimed that the former punter uses “malicious lies” to taint his reputation. His beef with McAfee started over the retired quarterback’s involvement in a Mississippi welfare scandal.

“Every time [Favre’s] name gets brought up, we have to mention that he tied the hands of the poor people and took money right out of their pockets,” McAfee claims in a take he was making in his show, per Jay Busbee of Yahoo Sports.

Eventually, Pat McAfee filed papers and clarified his statements during the start of his Thursday morning show, “As I have previously stated, I respect the hell out of Favre the football player, and his Hall of Fame career on the field.”

Moreover, he added “I have no personal knowledge about any case involving him in Mississippi. I am pleased to report that based solely on me again clarifying these points now, with no settlement paid, he is withdrawing his suit against me.”

Full update on the Brett Favre lawsuit: pic.twitter.com/wmZfVKcNji — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 11, 2023

Favre dropped a statement of his own, confirming McAfee’s feelings while sharing his side of the situation.

“I’m happy that Pat McAfee and I have settled this litigation,” Favre said. “Like Pat said, he was attempting to be funny and not commenting based on any personal knowledge. We’re both much rather talk about football.”

After a back and forth battle, Favre and McAfee have put their swords away. Following their agreement, the lawsuit has been dropped and McAfee can focus on sports.