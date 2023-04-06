Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Cam Newton made major news when he announced his attempt at an NFL comeback, stating that there weren’t “32 quarterbacks better” than him in the league. Newton still fully believes that, though his stance softened a bit, as he revealed a list of 12 quarterbacks he’d be willing to be a backup for- including Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers- in a YouTube video on Wednesday.

“There ain’t 32 guys that’s better than me.” But I also know that I could also be a backup, and I’m willing to be a backup.”

Newton then proceeded to give his viewers a list of quarterbacks he would feel comfortable being a backup for.

The list included some of the more well-established signal-callers in the league, such as Rodgers, Jackson, Deshaun Watson and Josh Allen, as well as rookie quarterbacks, like Bryce Young and CJ Stroud.

Of course, it should be noted that some of these teams, such as the Cleveland Browns, have already added a backup quarterback in free agency.

Still, it seems to be an attempt by Newton, who hasn’t thrown a pass in the NFL since 2021, to meet teams halfway.

The former league MVP worked out at his alma mater, Auburn, for their pro day in March.

There hasn’t been any reported interest from teams in Newton, though perhaps his stance on being a potential backup will change that.

Newton, 33, has completed 59.9 percent of his passes while throwing for 32,382 yards, 194 touchdowns and 123 interceptions in 11 NFL seasons.

Cam Newton made a name for himself as one of the deadliest dual threat quarterbacks in league history.

Now, he may need to make a name for himself as a backup.