Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Cam Newton has not played in the NFL since 2021. However, Newton clearly feels he is better than some of the quarterbacks currently in the league today. The former MVP is looking for an opportunity to prove his theory right.

Newton will be throwing at Auburn’s Pro Day. It’ll give him an opportunity to work in front of pro scouts. If a scout likes what they see, perhaps Newton can make his way back into the NFL.

Cam Newton is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks to play in the league. Over his 11-year career, Newton threw for 32,382 yards and 194. He added an impressive 5,628 yards and 75 touchdowns in the run game. Newton is a three-time Pro Bowler, an All-Pro and a former MVP.

However, Newton’s last stint in the NFL didn’t go to plan. He was released by the Carolina Panthers after going just 0-5 as a starter. Newton is looking to write those wrongs and prove he still belongs in the league.

At this stage of his career, it’s hard to imagine Newton entering Week 1 as a starting quarterback in the NFL. However, he is still a valuable commodity. He knows what it takes to succeed at the highest level. As teams around the league look to fill out their quarterback room, a returning Newton would benefit these three teams the most.

Kenny Pickett is locked in as the Steelers starting quarterback. After using a first-round pick on the QB in 2022 on Pickett, Pittsburgh isn’t likely to just throw in the towel. However, the Steelers could use some added insurance behind their franchise QB.

As a rookie, Pickett completed 63 percent of his passes for 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. While the stats look shaky, Pittsburgh went 7-5 with Pickett as a starter. Pickett dealt with numerous injuries throughout his rookie year, appearing in just 13 games.

When he went down, Mitch Trubisky entered at quarterback. In his five starts, Trubisky went just 2-3. He threw for 1,252 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.

While Newton wouldn’t supplant Pickett as the starter, it’s clear the Steelers could use some help in their quarterback room. While Pittsburgh is hoping Pickett will start all 17 games, Newton would provide a safety net if injuries were to pop up again.

Throughout the offseason, the Titans have committed to Ryan Tannehill as their starting quarterback. However, the team doesn’t have too much depth around him. If Tannehill were to get injured or struggle, Tennessee would find themselves with a gaping hole at QB.

Tannehill has been with the Titans since 2019. While his tenure started with a Pro Bowl appearance, things came crashing down in 2022. Tannehill threw for just 2,536 yards and 13 touchdowns. The yardage was his lowest since 2018 while his touchdown passes were his lowest since his rookie season.

The Titans’ QB did battle injuries this past season, appearing in just 12 games. However, things only got worse for Tennesee. Malik Willis struggled so much the team was forced to start Josh Dobbs in what was essentially the AFC South Championship game.

If Tannehill has another down year and the Titans miss the playoffs again, Tennessee might start thinking about their long-term future at QB. But for now, Newton would give the Titans a much better option than Willis if Tannehill were to have another down year.

For the Packers, all eyes are on their rumored trade with the Jets for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. If/when he is traded, the Packers already have a backup plan in place with Jordan Love. But Love is still pretty green – no pun intended – when it comes to being an NFL quarterback.

Rodgers has already stated his intentions to play for the Jets. At this point, it seems as if both sides need to just work out compensation on a trade. With Rodgers seemingly already out the door, Love has been presented as the team’s most likely starter in 2023.

Green Bay used a first-round pick on Love in the 2020 NFL Draft. Since then, he has made 10 appearances and one start for the Packers. Love has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 606 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

After using a first-round pick on Love, despite having Rodgers on the roster, the Packers will want to see what they have in their young quarterback. However, the only QB behind him is currently Danny Etling. As the Packers acclimate Love to their starting lineup, Cam Newton would serve as a great mentor. If Love were to ever struggle, Newton could step in and prove why he deserves to be in the league.