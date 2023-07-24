Cam Newton hasn't played a down in the NFL since 2021. The time spent away from the league has given Newton plenty of time to destroy any troll that comes in his path.

Recently, Newton was called out by a fan, leading to the quarterback getting into a screaming match. The fan asked how many rings Newton has, to which the QB replied none. But while the fan joked that they had the same amount of titles, Newton made sure to remind him they're not the same, via Complex Sports.

“But we don't got the same bank account,” Newton said.

Fan: How many rings you got? We got the same amount. Cam Newton: None but we don’t got the same bank account. (via TT/kylesantangelo) pic.twitter.com/vyKABRT51v — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 24, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Unless that fan has a trust fund Newton didn't know about, the quarterback wasn't lying about their difference in bank account. Over his 11-year NFL career, Newton made almost $144 million, per Spotrac. But while he may never have won a Super Bowl, Newton was once a legendary NFL quarterback.

He threw for 32,382 yards and 194 touchdowns, adding 5,268 rushing yards and 75 touchdowns over his career. Newton was a Rookie of the Year, a three-time Pro Bowler, an All-Pro and an MVP.

His play, mainly with the Carolina Panthers, helped shine a new light on what a quarterback can do with their legs. He still holds the record for most rushing attempts and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. He is second behind only Mike Vick in rushing yardage.

With how Cam Newton's career panned out – and his online presence – he is sure to face off against a troll from time to time. But with deep pockets and a resume to back it up, Newton will always have an answer to shut the haters down.