Cam Newton has Twitter in a frenzy over shocking hair controversy

My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Cam Newton has endured a rocky past couple of seasons as a quarterback in the NFL. After passing for just eight touchdowns in 2020 as the New England Patriots starter, Newton latched back on with the Carolina Panthers in 2021, but once again didn’t look impressive when he took the field for them. Newton spent the 2022 season without a team, and he believes he knows the reason why.

When explaining why he thinks he isn’t in the NFL currently, Newton said he believes teams are scared by his appearance, most notably his hair. This is certainly an interesting reasoning from Newton, and it’s safe to say that Twitter found the take to be quite amusing, flaming Newton for this bewildering excuse.

Didn’t have Cam Newton complaining about his job bc of his hair on my bingo card for this year https://t.co/AQ5AHUMn5K — Cornbowlio (@tha_pervy_sage) May 5, 2023

Cam Newton’s hair is not the reason why he isn’t signed lol — KMK (@nbdyfllwsakilla) May 5, 2023

I agree with Cam Newton. My hair (and my hair only) is also why I wasn’t given an NFL contract either!! https://t.co/z7rDGhuB10 — Mr. +2000 (Number 1 Eva Lovia Fan) (@AndrewD4133) May 5, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Newton caught quite a bit of flak for this strange take, as it almost certainly is not the reason he doesn’t have a job in the NFL right now. Newton’s play on the field hasn’t exactly been great, and while he believes he is a starting-caliber quarterback still, his numbers don’t back that up. However, there were some clarifications on what Newton said in an effort to calm fans down.

On if his hair impacted his employment, Cam Newton said “It’s been hinted…” Not “it’s been hindered” as others quoted. He also said in the pinned extended clip, “..I hope I’m not being black-balled for that, but I don’t think that’s the situation.” Full show link still below. https://t.co/qOEKTqbrIw — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 5, 2023

Let's get one thing straight! Cam Newton never thought his hair was an issue for not being in the league! Josina Anderson suggested that question to him! He also said that his hair wasn't an issue. Stop the clickbait!! Listen to the WHOLE interview!!! — josdaughter (@reidhunt1962) May 5, 2023

Even if there is additional context that many fans are glossing over, the point still stands; this is an awful take from Newton. Simply put, his capabilities as a passer have diminished greatly, and that’s why teams are passing over him for other options currently. And even if his hair is why he doesn’t have a job, it doesn’t seem like he has any intentions of changing his look. Regardless of which reason you believe, it doesn’t seem like Newton will be back in the NFL anytime soon.