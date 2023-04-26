Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

For ex-Carolina Panthers quarterback and MVP Cam Newton, the team should make Bryce Young the no. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Newton has a good reason for picking Young over the other quarterbacks in the 2023 class, though. While he emphasized that all QB candidates have talent and can definitely throw the ball, not everyone has what it takes to be QB that everybody would listen to. For Newton, that leadership skill is what separate the good quarterbacks from the great ones.

“The NFL Draft is around the corner and everybody’s been asking what’s my take on who should the Carolina Panthers select. And this is how I judge quarterbacks as a whole. Everybody can throw, everybody has talent, everybody has upside, but the thing that everybody doesn’t have and it’s simple: it’s leadership and can you get a motherf**ker to follow you. If I’m the GM, I’m the head coach, if I’m [team owner] David Tepper, I’m selecting Bryce Young,” Newton explained.

The Panthers traded with the Chicago Bears for the no. 1 pick, and everyone knows they are going to pick a quarterback whom they can build around for the future. However, while the team already has already a consensus on who they’ll select, they aren’t leaking anything to the press.

Cam Newton will be happy to know that Bryce Young has been heavily linked with the Panthers and their no. 1 overall pick. Nonetheless, anything can happen in the draft and until Carolina actually makes it selection, nothing is guaranteed.