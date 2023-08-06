Former Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz is making waves after being spotted in a mismatch of uniforms at his latest offseason workout as he tries to find a team to sign him.

It is a combination of gear that you have to see to believe, as tweeted out by NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter John Clark. He is wearing a piece of each of his three teams, as he spent a year in both Indianapolis and Washington after his five-year stint in Philly.

Carson Wentz is wearing an Eagles helmet, Colts shorts, and Washington jersey in workouts this summer. He is looking for a team. The Eagles second overall pick in 2016 is without a team seven years after being drafted by the Birds

📷 @cj_wentz pic.twitter.com/8P7SWdvutU — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 6, 2023

The former Super Bowl champion is still without a team as training camps roar on, and hopes to get picked up for a backup opportunity as the season approaches. It was reportedly earlier in the spring that Wentz was working out with former Raiders coach Jon Gruden and receiving interest from several teams. He is waiting for the best situation to fit in, but nothing has materialized quite yet.

Wentz was cut by the Commanders in February in a move that saved the team over $27 million in cap space. He struggled in 2022 with the team, mustering only 47 offensive points in a four game stretch before breaking his finger and missing eight games. He returned for the final two contests, but threw three picks in one game and was relegated back to the bench and subsequently released after the season.

The Commanders are moving on with former UNC QB Sam Howell in 2023, and will hope the second-year youngster can try and right the ship after several years of struggles. He faces long odds to do so in his first season at the helm, as the Commanders sit with just a 6.5 win total, and dead-last odds to win the NFC East.