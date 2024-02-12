Who's taking home a big bag of cash after Super Bowl 58?

Legendary status, bragging rights, and fulfilling one's dreams are usually what is at stake during the big game. However, there is a more material reason for Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs and the Christian McCaffrey-led San Francisco 49ers to strive for more. There are big monetary rewards for the Super Bowl 58 winners and it is no joke.

Adam Schefter of ESPN disclosed the rewards up for grabs for Super Bowl 58. The winner between the Chiefs and 49ers will be able to get their players $164,000 each. There will also be cash given out to each player of the losing team. It amounts to $89,000 per player. Obviously, the 49ers and Chiefs will try to gun for the win for the cash. But, they have different reasons that go along with the hefty amount of money.

The Chiefs are trying to immortalize themselves as a dynasty. They will be able to put themselves in the same conversation with the 1990s Denver Broncos and 2000s to 2010s New England Patriots. Patrick Mahomes also has personal glory at stake. With another Lombardi trophy under his belt, he solidifies himself with the likes of Joe Montana, and Peyton Manning. Moreover, he will also inch closer to chasing down the legacy of Tom Brady.

The stakes are also high for the 49ers. Kyle Shanahan and Christian McCaffrey are both chasing the names of their fathers who won a title together. Brock Purdy will also silence his naysayers and the point of conversation about him being a game manager shifts.

Who will rise above in Super Bowl 58?