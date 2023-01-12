The NFL has announced the potential host for the AFC Championship if it ends up being the Buffalo Bills taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will be the scene for these two powerhouses, who are certainly favorites to tussle it out for the AFC title on January 29th.

As mentioned in the press release from the NFL, the game will be in Georgia because the Bills and Chiefs didn’t play the same number of games. Of course, the Damar Hamlin incident just over a week ago caused the Bills-Bengals matchup to be postponed and eventually canceled. That means Buffalo played only 16 contests instead of 17. Josh Allen and Co. were in line to secure the top seed in the AFC with a victory against Cincinnati.

NFL fans everywhere are just anticipating this encounter, too. We all saw Allen and Patrick Mahomes go head-to-head for an absolutely legendary divisional round game last season. It was arguably one of the best playoff games ever.

Atlanta is obviously not very close for either team, which means their supporters will have quite the trip in order to cheer on their club. For the Bills, they must first get by the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, who are expected to start rookie Skylar Thompson in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa. Teddy Bridgewater is also out. As for the Chiefs, they’ve earned a bye to the divisional round with a stellar 14-3 record. KC is currently the Super Bowl favorite at most sportsbooks, including FanDuel.