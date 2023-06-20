Both running back Dalvin Cook and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins are still two free agents looking for new homes in the NFL. It would be stunning to see them land on the same team, but that's a possibility Cook is not going to have a problem with at all.

In a recent appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast, Dalvin Cook said that it would be “epic” if he and Hopkins end up being on the same roster (h/t ESPN).

“I know his mindset, and I done play against D-Hop a numerous amount of times,” Dalvin Cook shared to Schefter. “When I been with D-Hop, we done chill together, we done been around each other like, and it's like I kind of see the person that he is like, he want to win and that's what my mind at to.”

Dalvin Cook can be a top running back option for most teams in the NFL. Hopkins also can continue to be a top target downfield. The potential of those two playing together is tantalizing to think about, and Cook thinks that they can win a Super Bowl together if given the chance.

“I want to go win. Like I said, the money gonna come and that's going to happen. But like as far as going to lift that (Vince Lombardi) Trophy up, he got the same mindset as me.”

Prior to his release from the Vikings, Dalvin Cook rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of the last four seasons. Hopkins, on the other hand, recorded 2,696 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on 221 receptions in 35 games with the Arizona Cardinals.