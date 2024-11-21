Which NFL team has the best secondary? Is it the Denver Broncos? Or maybe the New York Jets? How about the Detroit Lions?

Well, in the opinion of long-time backup quarterback-turned-ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, the answer is simple, really: it's the Philadelphia Eagles.

That's right, currently sitting pretty with the second-fewest passing yards allowed and the fourth-fewest passing touchdowns, the Eagles are Orlovsky's pick largely because of the emerging play of Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate Quinyon Mitchell and his partner in crime, Cooper DeJean, as he broke down on NFL Live.

“Alright, I'm gonna make two comments about Philadelphia's defense: I think, number one, I think this is the best secondary in football right now, and then I'd say, Quinyon Mitchell is probably the favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year, and the way that he's playing from just the offensive perspective, you don't feel great about throwing the ball his way. In man coverage, he's playing phenomenally, lockdown defense,” Orlovsky declared.

“DeJean has been a revelation in the slot, and you're talking about Quinyon Mitchell's rookie season in comparison to what Sauce Gardner was, his rookie year with Patrick Surtain II was, his rookie year. It's right on par. And so you're looking at a young player for the secondary, he's playing unbelievable, DeJean is playing unbelievable, Reed Blankenship is playing good, Darius Slay is playing clean, I think it's fair to say that's the best secondary.”

Asked if the Broncos are better than the Eagles, Orlovsky said no. Sure, they have some guys, but for his money, Philadelphia truly has the “No Phly Zone.”

“You like the Broncos' secondary better. Yeah, because they got two lockdown man guys, yeah,” Orlovsky told reporters. “You think McMillen is better in the slot than DeJean? They're both very good. I just think that's the matchup. I don't think Philly's seen a pass game like the Rams', and I don't think the Rams have seen a secondary like Philly's secondary.”

You know, Orlovsky has a point there, as the Eagles haven't faced off against an elite passing offense since Cincinnati Bengals in October, if not all season period. If Vic Fangio's passing defense can hold it down against Matthew Stafford and company, they really will deserve the moniker of the best secondary in the NFL.

Matthew Stafford respects the Eagles maybe NFL-best secondary too

Speaking of the challenge the Eagles' secondary presents in Week 12, Stafford commented on facing off against Fangio in Week 12 in his weekly media session, which is a task that is much easier said than done.

“I think it starts with their personnel. Their personnel is as good as it gets, as far as we've seen. Their front is really disruptive. They play physical, fast and aggressive. I think they play that way from the front line to the back seven. I think it starts with those guys. They bring it to life,” Stafford told reporters.

“I'm familiar with the scheme and a lot of the players. I just watched them from afar. It's impressive what you see on tape. They do a really nice job of disguising their looks and giving you a bunch of things to look at. They're not wasting players in any kind of coverage or anything like that. They don't have somebody to cover an area of grass just to cover an area of grass if nobody's over there. They're always trying to buy back defenders and do a great job of using the guys that they have on the field. That's what makes this defense a challenging one.”

Will the Rams be able to overcome the Eagles down the stretch? Or does Philadelphia's secondary simply have too many weapons, even if they don't have the same pass rush they used to? Fans will find out on Sunday Night Football.