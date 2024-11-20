As the Los Angeles Rams prepare to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12, one of the substories to follow is the Defensive Rookie of the Year battle between Jared Verse and Quinyon Mitchell.

Widely expected to be among the first cornerbacks and edge rushers taken in the draft, the Rams opted to select Verse over Mitchell at pick 19, and thus far, they have to be happy with the decision, as the pride of FSU has 4.5 sacks, double-digit QB hits, and enough flashy plays to make him a sports book betting favorite.

But how did the Eagles feel about Verse and his once and future teammate Braden Fiske, who LA traded up to draft one pick before the Birds drafted Cooper DeJean 40th overall? Did the Eagles like that duo more, or were they always more focused on upgrading their secondary over their pass rush, especially after investing heavily in that position grouping in 2023 with the additions of Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in the first round? Well, reporters asked Philly's veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio that very question before their Week 12 showdown with the Rams in his weekly media session, and he was willing to give his evaluations of the Verse and Fiske.

“Yeah, those are two really good players that we did work on,” Fangio told reporters. “As the draft is, you know, you only get your certain amount of picks, and guys are gone or there's somebody there that you take. But those were two guys that we were very high on and liked.”

Asked what he liked about the duo, Fangio broke it down in his usually utilitarian style, highlighting what they do best on the field.

“Just that they are good football players at their position,” Fangio noted. “Fiske on interior D-Line, Verse on the edge. They're both really good players.”

Which team made the right decision, the Rams targeting the pass rush with a pair of college teammates? Or the Eagles loading up on defensive backs who have already become full-time starters in Fangio's defense? While it's hard to say, Week 12 will certainly highlight the two philosophies and showcase how all four players are crushing their transition to the NFL.

Kellen Moore has a healthy respect for Rams edge Jared Verse, too

Discussing his team's matchup with the Rams in Week 12 during his own weekly media session, Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Morre was asked about the challenge of taking on LA edge rusher Verse, who is having himself a season in Inglewood. While Moore has yet to coach against Verse at the NFL level for obvious reasons, he already understands what kind of force the 19th overall pick has become 11 weeks into his NFL season, which is, by his evaluation, a “premier player.”

“Relentless motor. Premier player in this league. I think you definitely see it in him and a number of the other guys on the defensive line. They are doing a really, really good job. They are getting after the quarterback, pressuring him,” Moore told reporters. “I think they are doing a really good job on the run as far as utilizing their fronts and stuffing out the run game. So this will be a big-time challenge for us.”

Unfortunately for Verse, he might be in for a tough task in Week 12, as the Eagles have two of the top-10 offensive tackles in the NFL according to PFF, who have allowed just one sack combined on the year. With that being said, good players make plays, and Moore will always know where number 8 is lining up before the ball is snapped, as he could be a problem for Jalen Hurts on a crisp fall Inglewood night.