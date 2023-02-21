After the Las Vegas Raiders released quarterback Derek Carr, people are left to wonder where could he play next. Days later, reports surfaced about Carr visiting the New York Jets to inquire about their needs at the position.

The Jets have been said to be in the market for a QB, but the links have them trading with the Green Bay Packers to bring Aaron Rodgers to the team. Amongst all of the rumors out there, who will be wearing a Jets uniform next season?

We can only wait for an answer, but according to MLFootball’s Twitter page, Derek Carr is favored to be the quarterback in New York come Week 1 of the regular season.

A couple of things stick out when seeing these odds. The first is if Carr did sign with the Jets, it would be the smarter move from a business standpoint because he’s younger than Rodgers (not better) and it would only cost them money. If New York decided to to go after Rodgers, it would cost a bunch of assets, and they would also inherit the monster contract Rodgers signed with Green Bay before last season.

The second thing is it’s apparent the experiment with Zach Wilson is all but over. The second overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft hasn’t panned out like they hoped he would, and the Jets have run out of patience. They feel they have a team ready to compete right now, and they want the quarterback position has to be on par with their highly-rated defense.

Odds are Carr is the guy they fill fit in with the Jets, but only time will tell.