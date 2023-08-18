ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter knows how to get on New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' good side – give him a peace offering on the “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Schefter's professional relationship with Rodgers has been rocky since the latter sent him a text message asking him about the possibility of joining the Jets this past spring.

Schefter divulged his text message to Rodgers on McAfee's show on Thursday. “Hey, everybody says to ask somebody else, so I'm asking you. Have you told the Jets that you're planning to play for them?” the ESPN senior NFL insider said (via Awful Announcing's Brandon Contes).

Rodgers had a succinct reply to Schefter: “Lose my number. Good try tho.”

Aaron Rodgers' response made such a profound impression on Schefter, the latter tweeted a screenshot of the reply. McAfee then asked Schefter in jest if he had the guts to text Rodgers a question on the Jets' leaky offensive line.

Schefter also told McAfee he has been in the Jets' practice facility several times this week. The former has spoken with many Jets players except Rodgers.

“My path has not crossed him. I was about 25 feet with him yesterday…I'm spending time with all his guys, everybody but him,” Schefter said on Thursday.

Adam Schefter then pulled out a green shirt from behind his desk that read, “Lose my number. Good try tho.” Perhaps that explains why Schefter never struck up a conversation with Rodgers at Jets practice this week – the former wanted the shirt to act as a peace offering. For his part, Pat McAfee busted up laughing when he saw the shirt.

Adam Schefter knows how to pick his spots

Schefter's disposition was a far cry from the one he showed on 104.3 The Fan's “Schlereth and Evans” radio talk show on Thursday. Schefter blasted the Pro Football Hall of Fame's selection committee for snubbing former Denver Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan.

Give credit to Adam Schefter. The same guy who shocked ESPN's “NFL Live” crew by announcing Rodgers' trade to the Jets on April 25 knows how to pick his spots.