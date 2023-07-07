Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen officially divorced on October 28, 2022. The rough moment capped off what was a frustrating season for Brady despite a statistical success on the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady failed to advance in the playoffs or lead the Buccaneers back to Super Bowl glory, as NFL Twitter roasted him at times over the loss of his Brazilian supermodel wife.

The former Michigan Wolverines and New England Patriots star from San Mateo, California also lost big in the financial arena, according to recent reports.

The legendary quarterback and former high school baseball star lost a surprisingly large percentage of his 2023 net worth investing in FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange with its own token. The net worth of Bündchen, who was married to Brady for 13 years, also took a considerable hit from its $400 million estimate.

Altogether, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen lost a combined $48 million in the FTX cryptocurrency crash last year according to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman. Brady invested $30 million while Bündchen invested $18 million. The duo received FTX stock options for their contributions, which have now become “utterly worthless,” Kleiman said.

“Drop in the bucket,” one fan said in response to Brady and his ex-wife's FTX losses.

Another fan posted a savage graphic that made light of Brady's losses both in the crypto market and on the field.

Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls in the NFL including six with his original team, the New England Patriots. While it is not officially known if Brady is dating again, he has been linked to Kim Kardashian recently after Michael Rubin's Hamptons party.

Three months ago, Bündchen broke the silence surrounding the ‘death of her dream' in regards to her divorce from Brady.