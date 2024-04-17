Coach Greg Gattuso has made quite a program at Albany. He was able to help the squad notch an FCS semifinal berth and might continue to give the Great Danes some more glory down the line. However, the head honcho may not have experienced any of this without AJ Simon. The edge rusher pulled all the stops such that their offense could thrive. His talent on defense was so great that he might have been one of the better picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Unfortunately, AJ Simon will not make it to the NFL Draft. The Albany defensive specialist passed away at the age of 25. Coach Greg Gattuso's heart ached for his beloved star player who was taken away from this world too soon. He outlined his feelings in a statement posted on X.
“The UAlbany football program was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former student-athlete Amitral “AJ” Simon this morning. AJ was a tremendous young man and an even better teammate throughout his time at UAlbany. He was a role model both on and off the field, serving as a pillar of this program over the last two years. He will be profoundly missed,” the Great Danes head honcho wrote.
Coach Greg Gattuso was not the only person who remembered AJ Simon. The NFL Draft prospect also got some love from other members of Albany's squad. He even got their Director of Digital Content and Communications, Taylor O'Connor, to send him a message after he passed.
“AJ would text me for cool edits after the season ended and he started prepping for the NFL Draft. Was always so kind & appreciative of everything I sent him. I joked with him “Don’t forget about me when you make it to the NFL!” He laughed and said “Never!” Rest easy, 8,” the Albany staff said.
What could have been in the NFL Draft
There will be a lot of great defensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft. Simon would have added some depth to that as well. This is largely because his talent single-handedly carried Albany at times to lead them into wins. More than his postseason success in the FCS, his individual accolades also speak for themselves. He was a first-team All-CAA during his time with the Great Danes.
The production that Simon showcased was huge in helping Albany. In his last stint with the Great Danes, not a single signal-caller was safe from his wrath. He ended the year with 74 pressures. When he got the free lane to the quarterback, it was wraps from then on. Simon notched 12.5 sacks. Moreover, he was such an unstoppable force that he overpowered any offensive player that came his way. This is why he also had 21.5 tackles for loss.
A team that would have needed his service would have been the New England Patriots. Simon had already visited them prior to the 2024 NFL Draft but nothing will materialize from that now. He would have been a great addition in making the league more exciting.