The Hurricanes got a quarterback.

The Miami football program repeatedly struck out in search of a quarterback. After Tyler Van Dyke went to Wisconsin in the college football transfer portal, the Hurricanes missed out on a number of players, Cameron Ward went pro, DJ Uiagalelei went to Florida State, and KJ Jefferson went to UCF despite all having reported interest in joining the Miami football team.

Now, the Hurricanes have added a transfer quarterback, getting a commitment from Albany signal-caller Reese Poffenbarger, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

‘Former Albany quarterback Reese Poffenbarger tells ESPN that he’s committed to the University of Miami. Poffenbarger led the FCS in 2023 in passing touchdowns (36) and yards (3,603) and will have two years of eligibility remaining.’

While this isn’t the top-tier quarterback fans might have been hoping for, Poffenbarger put up video-game numbers at FCS Albany. He led the FCS in touchdowns and yards in 2023, so there is a lot to like about this addition.

What Poffenbarger brings to Miami

The addition of Reese Poffenbarger is a breath of fresh air for the Miami football program, and he revealed his reason for leaving Albany and joining the Hurricanes, per Thamel.

“Albany will forever have a place in my heart and we did a lot of special things. At the end of the day, I thought it was time to move on and put myself in the best position to compete for a national championship and one day play in the NFL.”

The departure of Van Dyke is a tough blow for Miami, but adding a player with the talent of Poffenbarger is a nice addition, although it will be interesting to see how he adjusts from the FCS to a Power Five program.