Roger Goodell's NFL has yet to give sanctions but have explained the 49ers-Eagles ejections of Dom DiSandro and Dre Greenlaw.

The Philadelphia Eagles' security chief, Dom DiSandro, headed straight into the field as he saw an altercation in their game against the San Francisco 49ers. Dre Greenlaw did not like this and threw a shot at the man which caused both of them to get ejected. There has still been no rule change instituted by Roger Goodell's NFL office. But, the case did get some clarity as fans of both sides were furious, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports.

“The officials had a flag on the field for a personal foul on San Francisco No. 57 (Dre Greenlaw). Then there was continuing action. And so what Rule 19 allows us to do is provide assistance by looking at the video. We saw the video showed there was a staff person (Dom DiSandro) who made contact with the player and the player involved. No. 57 made contact with the staff member which warranted his disqualification,” was the clarification made in the NFL's officiating pool report.

The Eagles' security chief should have not supposedly entered the field. His act was then seen as a contribution to the escalation of events within the gridiron. There are still a lot of fines and investigations to be handed out by the NFL. But, it will surely make both players and staff members cautious of their actions.

The 49ers would then get away with a huge 42-19 win. This improves their record to nine wins and three losses. Jalen Hurts' squad would fall to two losses and ten wins this season.