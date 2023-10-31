Taylor Swift has been a hot topic in the world of football recently, and fodder for daytime TV shows. The show ‘Around the Horn' has been a staple of ESPN's midday lineup since it premiered in November 2002. One of the show's most unpredictable hosts is Woody Paige.

The Colorado-based, longtime Denver Post sports journalist is known for his humor that borders at times on dopey, for lack of a better word.

On Tuesday, October 31, the renowned columnist took it upon himself to make light of the Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce romance for Halloween.

Paige dressed as Swift, which had fans going crazy on X.

“A GREAT costume though,” one fan said in response to Paige's new visage for the popular holiday.

“Oh SUCH a good costume haha,” another fan said.

“It's certainly way up there!” another fan added.

Fellow host Jorge Sedano dressed up as ESPN and YouTube host Pat McAfee, going up against fellow host Israel Gutierrez who was dressed as a Ken doll from the new Barbie movie.

The matchup came at a time when Taylor Swift has been in the headlines as per usual. Fellow pop star Selena Gomez commented on Travis Kelce and Swift's romance recently, and her take was far from expected for one major reason.

Swift's presence has even been felt on the football field itself, with Bills QB Josh Allen evoking her name during a pre-snap command after breaking the huddle recently.

The Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins at home on Sunday, November 5th. Swift's supposed positive influence on Kelce and the Chiefs has been a hot topic of discussion recently, with the results seem to bear out that the Chiefs, and Kelce, play better when she spends time in the press box at Arrowhead Stadium.

In the meantime, Paige's Taylor Swift impersonation is drawing horrified Halloween takes on Twitter.

 