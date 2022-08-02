Former Deshaun Watson weapon ‘monitored’ by NFL teams

Will Fuller — one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the NFL — is still somehow unsigned, but that could change in the near future.

Deshaun Watson’s former top receiving threat with the Houston Texans is “being monitored by multiple NFL teams,” Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported Monday. Don’t expect the former Notre Dame product to join a team immediately, though. Wilson adds that Fuller’s market could heat up later in the preseason.

With injuries to players such as Rams’ Van Jefferson and Cowboys’ James Washington, there should be a healthy market for a once-game-changing pass-catcher.

Speaking of injuries, Will Fuller’s past injury history has likely cooled the market for the former first-round pick in 2016. He’s had an up-and-down career due to a myriad of injuries — including a broken thumb that sidelined the receiver for the 2021 season following just two games and four catches with the Miami Dolphins.

Prior to signing a one-year pact with the Dolphins last offseason, Fuller starred in Houston for five seasons. He was having a career year in 2020 before being suspended for six games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. In 11 tilts in 2020, Fuller notched a career-high 53 receptions, 879 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

As long as he’s healthy and still has his world-class speed, Fuller should be a hot commodity whenever he decides to sign with a team.

Besides the Rams and Cowboys, could we see Watson push for the Browns to ink his former running mate in Houston? Cleveland does have a need at receiver opposite Amari Cooper.