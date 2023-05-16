Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

How far will the Atlanta Falcons go in 2023?

The Falcons finished with a record of 7-10 last season, good enough for fourth place in the NFC South and 13th in the NFC. Quarterback Marcus Mariota threw for 2,219 passing yards and 15 touchdowns in 13 games played for the Falcons last season.

Atlanta welcomed six rookies to the roster during the 2023 NFL Draft, including Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron. The Falcons shored up their defense with Ohio State edge rusher Zach Harrison and Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

What could the starting lineups for the Falcons look like heading into the 2023 NFL season? And will it be enough to make a potential push for the playoffs?

Offense

Quarterback: Desmond Ridder

Running back: Bijan Robinson

Wide Receiver 1: Drake London

Wide Receiver 2: Mack Hollins

Wide Receiver 3: Scotty Miller

Tight End: Kyle Pitts

Fullback: Keith Smith

Left Tackle: Jake Matthews

Left Guard: Matthew Bergeron

Center: Drew Dalman

Right Guard: Chris Lindstrom

Right Tackle: Kaleb McGary

The Falcons’ offense finished with 2,927 passing yards, putting them near the bottom of the league and one spot over the Chicago Bears. Quarterback Desmond Ridder, a former 3rd-round pick out of Cincinnati, finished 708 passing yards and two touchdowns. He threw for as many as 224 yards and two touchdowns during a 30-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January, a game that saw running back Tyler Allgeier rush for 135 yards on 24 attempts.

Robinson played in 31 games for Texas, racking up 3,410 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns on 539 attempts. He rushed for as many as 243 yards against the Kansas Jayhawks in November last season, racking up four touchdowns as the Longhorns earned a 55-14 win in Lawrence.

Robinson said that Falcons head coach Arthur Smith will use him “everywhere” on Saturday, according to ESPN Staff Writer Harry Lyles Jr.

“He uses me everywhere, from receiver to running back,” Robinson said, via Lyles. “He lets me do my abilities and skill set the right way, whether it’s catching the ball, running routes, obviously running the football, blocking and doing it all.”

Defense

Defensive End: Calais Campbell

Defensive Tackle: David Onyemata

Defensive End: Grady Jarrett

Outside linebacker: Lorenzo Carter

Inside Linebacker: Troy Andersen

Inside Linebacker: Kaden Elliss

Outside Linebacker: Bud Dupree

Cornerback 1: A.J. Terrell

Cornerback 2: Jeff Okudah

Strong Safety: Richie Grant

Free Safety: Jessie Bates III

Atlanta’s defense ended last season with 3,942 passing yards allowed and 2,214 rushing yards allowed, putting them at 25th and 23rd in the NFL, respectively. Linebacker Rashaan Evans led the team with 159 tackles, while defensive tackle Grady Jarrett took first place on the squad with six sacks.

The Detroit Lions sent cornerback Jeff Okudah to the Falcons in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick in April, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. Okudah played and started in 15 games for the Lions last season, gaining 73 tackles, two tackles for loss and one interception.

Special Teams

Kicker: Younghoe Koo

Holder: Bradley Pinion

Long-snapper: Liam McCullough

Punter: Bradley Pinion

Punt return: Avery Williams

Kick return: Avery Williams

Kicker Younghoe Koo made 32 of his 37 field goals in 17 games played for the Falcons last season. Punter Bradley Pinion punted for 2,845 yards on 62 punts.

Avery Williams can play an important role on a return team that earned 634 yards on kickoff returns and 292 on punt returns. Cordarrelle Patterson, a former Minnesota Viking and Chicago Bear, can also make an impact on kick returns.