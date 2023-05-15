Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

In a bit of a surprising move, veteran NFL quarterback Matt Ryan is headed to the broadcast booth with CBS Sports. After struggling last season with the Indianapolis Colts, Ryan’s days as a starter are over, and now he makes the transition to the booth.

As it turns out, this move is even sweeter for Ryan as he is still owed $12 million from the Colts, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

‘Matt Ryan has a nice double-dip situation with CBS Sports and the NFL. Already $12M guaranteed from Colts in 2023. That money does not offset with his media job. Nice windfall for Ryan, whether he eventually retires or not.’

We have seen plenty of NFL players move to the booth after, including Hall of Fame QB Tom Brady on the radar. Ryan’s experience should be fun to listen to during NFL games, although others aren’t entirely sure how he will do in the booth.

After spending his entire career with the Atlanta Falcons and going to a Super Bowl, he went to the Colts last offseason and started 12 games. However, he threw for just 3,057 yards with 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions before being benched for a variety of other uninspiring options.

The Colts then signed Gardner Minshew and drafted Anthony Richardson, so Ryan’s days with the franchise appear over. However, Ryan insisted that this isn’t a retirement, at least not yet.

Still, they owe him $12 million, not to mention whatever CBS Sports will pay him, so this is quite the business decision for Matt Ryan.