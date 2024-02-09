NFL will play a game in Spain in 2025

The public's appetite for the NFL is so insatiable that it is difficult to imagine anyone failing to succeed in the commissioner role. It is an established brand that is deeply embedded in the fabric of American society. That being said, one of the reasons why Roger Goodell was awarded a contract extension last year is because of his willingness to grow the product on an international scale.

NFL games have been played annually in London, England for a while, with Germany becoming a regular destination as well over the last couple years. The league's European tour will continue with its first-ever trip to Spain in the 2025-26 season, per NFL.com.

“Playing a game in Madrid in 2025 highlights the continued expansion of the league's global footprint and the accelerated ambitions to take our game to more fans around the world,” Commissioner Goodell said on Friday. “We are proud to partner with Real Madrid C.F., a global brand, together with the City of Madrid and Comunidad de Madrid, to bring a spectacular regular season game to Spain at the world-class Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.”

This big news comes days after it was revealed that Brazil will be the host of a Week 1 Friday matchup featuring the Philadelphia Eagles next season. Scheduling games in famously electric atmospheres such as these will create further buzz around the product all over the world. Witnessing the energy these packed stadiums are expected to exude will also make for a memorable home-viewing experience for fans.

The NFL is going all in for the inaugural Spain game, securing the iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium as the venue. Los Blancos have amassed a lifetime of memories in this athletic battleground, and now Roger Goodell looks to stamp The Shield's mark all over Madrid.