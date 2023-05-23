NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell may not be winning many popularity awards with the public, but he might as well be a giant and infinite dollar sign as far as league owners are concerned. Everyone expected him to be awarded a contract extension, but Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has now all but confirmed it.

Although nothing was officially signed Tuesday during the spring meeting in Minneapolis, Goodell is set to remain in power through 2027, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The NFL has exponentially grown in his near-17-year tenure, with streaming platform deals and international forays promoting the game like never before. Goodell has found himself and the league entangled in scandals from time to time, but it is very clear that nothing was going to threaten his job security.

“We still have to rubber-stamp it, so to speak, but it’s virtually done,” Irsay told ESPN. “He’s done so much for the league with stability. … It’s a tough job, but he’s been a hard worker and worked very hard for the NFL and its success.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As indicated by the polarizing Colts boss, the relationship between the current commish and owners is largely a thriving one. Roger Goodell has guaranteed as much by constantly serving their best interests, which has always been the position’s main task. However, the fans also appear to be happy with the overall product even if they boo the man who purveys it.

The NFL looks as if it has reached the point where it’s too big too ever fail. That should make for a smooth and cushy transition for Goodell’s successor. In any case, he will have a say in who replaces him and will be allowed to have a voice going forward.

All 32 owners are eating well right now, and they have not forgotten who is serving them their plates.