Former NFL linebacker JJ Watt is happily retired, and while he's been linked to some rumors about a potential football comeback, it doesn't seem that he's even remotely close to deciding to play again. There is a likelier chance for him to start a television career built around NFL games still, and if that is to happen, CBS Sports is said to be the favorite to hire the future Hall of Famer.

Via Andrew Marchand of the New York Post:

If Watt does take a TV job, CBS is considered the favorite for his services in what is a Super Bowl year for the network. It would not be a full-time job as Watt does not want the time commitment. He also would not be replacing anyone. He would be expected to be on the pre-game show for the Super Bowl and make some appearances during the season.

After 12 grueling years in the NFL with the Houston Texans and the Arizona Cardinals, JJ Watt decided that it was time to hang up his cleats, as he retired from the game by the end of the 2022 NFL season. Having turned just 34 years old last March, Watt still has plenty of time to work on a second career, and being on television talking about the sport that made him rich and famous can be that endeavor for the three-time NFL Defensive Player of Year and five-time Pro Bowler.

Apart from CBS, Marchand also reported that NBC and the NFL Network have also given JJ Watt a look.