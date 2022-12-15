By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

It hasn’t exactly been pretty, but the New England Patriots have managed to hang around at the backend of the AFC playoff picture for most of the season. Their latest win in Week 14 over the Arizona Cardinals ensured they would slide into the seven seed heading into Week 15, and if it weren’t for Matthew Judon, New England may have come up short against a Cardinals team that lost star quarterback Kyler Murray for the rest of the season on the third play of the game.

Judon and the Patriots pass rush came alive in the second half of their win over Arizona, with Judon picking up 1.5 sacks to make him the league-leader in sacks at 14.5. Judon’s big game didn’t go unnoticed, and it looks like the NFL decided it was time for a “random” drug test for Judon, which didn’t make him too happy.

Dear @NFLPA@NFL leave me the F alone please. It’s no way this is random. I take melatonin to sleep sometimes. The rest is just vibes pic.twitter.com/9bfYeoQH4O — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) December 15, 2022

This isn’t the first time a player has been upset with the timing of a drug test from the NFL. Many players complain that after they have a big game or make a highlight worthy player, they will end up getting forced to submit to a drug test. And unfortunately, it looks like Judon has joined that crowd.

Judon certainly had a big game, and if he’s getting a “random” drug test, it wouldn’t be surprising to see his partner-in-crime Josh Uche, who racked up his second three sack game of the season, get a similar message. Judon’s response here was quite humorous, and it will be interesting to see if he is able to continue putting together big games to elicit more random drug tests from the NFL.