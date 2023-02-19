Not even the NFL could believe Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf’s performance after the Celebrity Game during NBA All-Star weekend.

Metcalf revealed the NFL is requiring him to administer a Performance Enhancing Substance test after his MVP performance at the Celebrity All-Star game, according to a tweet from the Score NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

“Good Morning DK. This is Brian Keller on behalf of the NFL you’ve been selected for a PES policy collection tomorrow 2/20/23,” read the text message he posted on his Instagram story. “Please contact me as soon as possible so that we may arrange a time and place to meet up tomorrow.”

DK Metcalf won the Celebrity Game’s MVP award after he scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Team Dwyane. He scored the game’s first points after a tipped pass fell right into his reach, carefully sprinting ahead of opposing defenders before earning a one-handed flush on the other side of the floor. The dunk was followed by a dance from Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The dunk was enough to send NFL stars into a frenzy on Twitter.

“Nah this is insane,” tweeted Dallas cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Celebrity All-Star coach and former NBA guard Dwyane Wade shared his reaction to the Seahawks receiver winning the MVP award.

“Team Dwyane for the win,” he wrote in a Friday tweet. “Let’s go MVPPPP.”

DK Metcalf earned over 1,000 yards and six touchdowns for the Seahawks in the 2022 season, according to Pro Football Reference. He earned a season-high 149 receiving yards in a 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 4, hauling in seven of the 10 pass attempts sent his way.

Metcalf played basketball during his time at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mississippi. He averaged 13.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and two blocks per game as the Oxford Chargers went 20-10 in his senior season, according to MaxPreps.