Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman shared a light-hearted yet confident prediction about Bill Belichick's future in coaching. Speaking with a chuckle, Edelman expressed his belief that the legendary coach is far from done with the sidelines.

“I've had no contact with him, I think he's scared of me,” Edelman joked. “I'm scared of him, I don't have any insight, but he's definitely coming back. Coach is back — he's coming back. He might have a good team too. That's what he was born to do. He's too good at coaching to stay away from it. As a football historian, you don't think he wants to be the best coach of all time with the most wins ever?”

Edelman’s remarks reflect a deep respect for Belichick’s prowess and a firm belief in his inevitable return to coaching. Belichick, who has been a fixture in football for over five decades, recently transitioned to broadcasting, where he has been sharing his extensive knowledge of the game.

Bill Belichick seeks to make NFL coaching comeback

Despite this new role, Edelman, who played 11 seasons under Belichick, sees his former coach’s current stint in television as merely a brief interlude before his return to what he does best.

Belichick's broadcasting gig has allowed fans and viewers to get a glimpse of the strategic mind that guided the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles. Unlike other coaches who might give quick motivational speeches, Belichick’s approach has always been deeply analytical.

“Bill is great. Bill addressed the team for 50 minutes every day in front and broke down football. You think he's not going to be able to address the audience on how to break down football for the listener? It's very different than how a lot of people do it, how a lot of head coaches do it,” Edelman remarked, highlighting the detailed and methodical nature of Belichick's coaching style.

Belichick’s return to coaching seems almost a necessity for someone who is just 15 wins away from surpassing Don Shula’s record for the most victories ever by an NFL head coach. His drive to claim the top spot is seen not just as ambition, but a destined path by those who know him well, like Edelman.

As Belichick continues his broadcasting role, the speculation about his return to coaching will undoubtedly persist, fueled by comments from former players who know his passion for football can't easily be curtailed. Whether behind a microphone or back on the field, Belichick's influence on the game remains undeniable, and his potential return is a tantalizing prospect for the football world.