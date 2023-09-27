Is the NFL finally going to have a team in London soon? Or overseas?

The NFL has long teased sporting a team in London or outside of the country since the league began holding games outside of the United States. With the Atlanta Falcons taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first London game of the season Sunday, the conversation surrounding a future international team has returned.

NFL Executive Vice President Peter O'Reilly addressed the reality of an overseas team during an appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast.

“The fans are there, you can sell out those games,” O'Reilly said. “We've got strong stadiums like Tottenham, that was purposefully build for NFL games. You got government support. That said it's complicated. There's nothing imminent there. When you think about competitive dynamics, making sure it's fair, logistical dynamics, there's a lot more to still be worked there. The fact that we're having this conversation shows that the fandom is there and the support is there.”

As Peter O'Reilly says, there certainly are many logistical complications to holding an international team or division down the road. For one, it will change the playoff bracket and structure of the league since the NFL has an even four divisions in each conference with four teams. Beyond that, regular international travel will be difficult for teams. The travel would especially wear out the players who would regularly have to travel back and forth internationally between games and practices. This would certainly give some teams immediate competitive advantages.

Overall, an international team(s) is certainly a possibility down the road, but is still a while away.