The NFL is planning to pay tribute to the victims of a terrorist attacks in Israel at its games this weekends. Starting with Thursday night's games at Arrowhead Stadium between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs, all teams across the league will be holding a moment of silence prior to Week 6 games in response to the attacks in Israel.

Beginning tonight in Kansas City, NFL teams across the league will hold a moment of silence before each game this weekend following last week’s terrorist attack in Israel. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2023

The news of those plans was broken by ESPN insider Adam Schefter, and it coincides with the NFL's support of Israel and against the terrorist attack by Hamas last Saturday.

The NFL is throwing its support to the victims of those who have been impacted by rockets that came from Gaza and landed in Israel, killing hundreds of soldiers and civilians.

Some of the deadliest attacks occurred at a music festival near the Israel-Gaza border. At least 260 dead and many captured.

Israel has formally declared war on Hamas, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu telling the country to prepare for “a long and difficult war.” They have responded with a barrage on Gaza.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

The NFL posted a condemnation message of Hamas on social media.

“The NFL mourns the loss of innocent lives in Israel and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism. The depravity of these acts is beyond comprehension and we grieve with the families of those killed, injured and still missing.

“The attacks claimed the lives of more than 1,200 people in Israel, including 27 Americans. Others are also reportedly missing and presumed to be taken as hostages. We pray for peace and will always stand against the evils of hate.”