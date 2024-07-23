The NFL has been very open about the desire to eventually expand the regular season schedule to 18 games. Roger Goodell has repeatedly spoken in favor of reducing the preseason in favor of adding more regular season games. A recent update from a key NFLPA figure suggests that the new schedule could become a reality sooner than most expected.

Lloyd Howell, the NFLPA's executive director, recently spoke with the Washington Post about the state of negotiations with the league on an 18-game schedule.

“We have talked at a very, very, very high level superficially, with a recognition … about, ‘Yeah, this is something that we should be talking about. And we should really kick the tires and understand what else goes into that decision-making process,’ ” Howell said. “Where does the 18th game come from? I think the foregone conclusion is well, you just grab it, like, in what would otherwise be [preseason games] in August. You play it forward. But these are details that really need to be fleshed out. But, again, there are other economic, health and safety matters that also need to be clear to our members before there’s ever an agreement about an 18th game.”

The most interesting nugget is that this could go into effect sooner than previously thought. Howell left the door open for an 18-game schedule to go into effect before the expiration of the current CBA. This would be accomplished via an agreement between the NFL and NFLPA. However, the NFLPA would need to secure whatever concessions they want from the NFL before proceeding.

George Kittle, Joe Burrow among NFL players who have called for second bye week as key concession if NFL schedule is expanded

NFL players have been vocal about their thoughts on an 18-game regular season.

George Kittle and Joe Burrow are two of the NFL's most prominent players who have spoken publicly on the matter. Both share the same idea that is likely popular among all NFL players — adding a second bye week.

Kittle appeared on The Rich Eisen Show earlier this summer and made it clear that he thinks an 18-game schedule is inevitable.

“No. 1, it's inevitably, first, going to get to 18 games at some point, right? And I think I've said it ever since we got to 17 games, I was like, just give us two byes,” Kittle remarked.

Kittle also noted that an addition bye week is essential for players' health and recovery.

“It’s hard to play 18 games,” Kittle said. “But I’m totally fine with that, just give us two byes.”

He believes that with the right adjustments, many players would be more accepting of the 18-game format.

Joe Burrow added onto this idea with an interesting wrinkle. He suggests the NFL add a bye week towards the end of the season (roughly Week 13) for all NFL teams. Burrow recommended that the NFL could move the Pro Bowl festivities to this bye week, which he believes would increase player participation at the event.

It will be interesting to watch how these negotiations proceed.