The Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens are reportedly among the teams that are showing interest in New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram.

There figures to be a strong market for Ingram this offseason, as he’s shown his abilities with plenty of impressive performances with the Saints throughout his NFL career.

However, while it seems likely that New Orleans will want him back, there’s no question that other teams will try to send their best offer in hopes of luring him.

And it appears that the Lions and Ravens are in that group right now, according to Saints beat writer Sean Fazende.

In addition to Saints… the Bears, Ravens, Packers and Lions have interest in Mark Ingram, I’m told — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) March 11, 2019

Both the Lions and Ravens have had their fair share of struggles when it comes to consistency at running back, so signing Ingram would certainly be a nice boost for either team.

Detroit is hoping to turn things around in Matt Patricia’s second season on the job, as things didn’t exactly go all that smoothly in year one.

As for Baltimore, it’s trying to build around quarterback Lamar Jackson, and someone like Ingram would provide lots of options in the offensive attack.

But again, the Saints will likely push hard to bring him back, especially considering how dynamic their current one-two punch is at running back with both Ingram and Alvin Kamara in the mix.