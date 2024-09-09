Two NFL players were ejected for fighting, and then a disturbing scene for NFL fans erupted outside SoFi Stadium when Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers fans began fighting and were caught on camera. The viral video begins with one Raiders fan, seen wearing a No. 5 Divine Deablo jersey, begins throwing wild haymakers toward a few different Chargers fans. Where the video begins isn't the beginning of the fight, so no context is provided about how the whole mess started.

Another Raiders fan, wearing a No. 98 Maxx Crosby white jersey, joins the melee before the tussle gets taken to the ground. By the time the dogpile clears, the fan wearing the No. 5 Raiders jersey is seen lying near-unresponsive on his back while another woman is hitting the man in the No. 98 jersey in the back of the head. The video ends, and it's unclear what happens next or if anyone was arrested for the fight.

Later, another angle of the fight was posted to social media.

These unfortunate fan fights and sticky situations are becoming more and more common. It wasn't just the fans getting into it either.

With 3:40 to play in the fourth quarter, the Chargers scored to extend their lead to 22-10. After a failed two-point conversion attempt, a fight broke out between Chargers WR Joshua Palmer and Raiders CB Josh Jones. Both players were ejected after getting into a scrum involving multiple players. Even Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh came onto the field to separate the two teams.

The Chargers find (black &) silver linings against the Raiders

On just 10 carries, J.K. Dobbins went off for 135 yards and a touchdown, including a 61-yard run deep into Raiders' territory that led to Justin Herbert connecting with Ladd McConkey for a 10-yard touchdown reception.

It was a quiet game for most of this contest. Before gaining 92 yards on the aforementioned touchdown drive, the Chargers only had 224 total yards. Herbert finished with just 144 passing yards on 17-of-26 passing. This conservative style of play was predicted throughout the offseason since Harbaugh's arrival. But when backed by a stout defense that can limit offenses to 10 points, L.A. doesn't necessarily need a terrific offense to win games.

The Chargers look to build upon their success on the road in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers. The Raiders hope to rebound against the Ravens in Baltimore next week.