As the NFL enters Year 2 of the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift mania, with the dynamic duo getting as much screen time -plus their own Hallmark movie, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story – not everyone is all about the goings on of sports' royal couple, from angry dads, to the stick-to-football crowd, and even Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford.

That's right, in a recent interview with Fox News, Stafford discussed her previous comments about being “over” the coverage of Swift and Kelce and admitted that while she is still a fan, she's also jealous of the attention the “Shake it off” singer draws weekly.

“I have never once said that I don’t like Taylor Swift , ever. But I will say I kind of got tired of the Chiefs' coverage of it, actually, the NFL’s coverage of this budding relationship last year. And can she do anything about that? No, she can’t. You know what, it was a good business decision for the NFL, but I almost felt like it was outshining the games, and I think that’s what bothered me,” Stafford told Fox News.

“I was a little jealous of the fact that they were getting all this attention and, all of a sudden, the football game was the sideshow. So, yeah, maybe I let jealousy get the best of me.”

So what, you may ask, is Stafford jealous of? It's surely not of Swift taking her spotlight, as she isn't exactly a multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter. Nope, she was instead simply upset that players like her husband, who worked very hard, didn't get their due attention.

“I was like, why did it come off that way? Or why was I feeling that way? And it really was. I had some jealousy issues of the fact that she all of a sudden became the main show in NFL football – or their relationship. And I watch my husband work his a** off, and I watch all these guys who play for the league work their a**es off. And, all of a sudden, they’re like the sideshow. So, that's where that kind of came from.”

Does Swift take away headline and television time whenever she shows up at a Chiefs game? You bet, but frankly, they wouldn't keep showing her if she wasn't drawing in new and additional eyeballs. In this attention-driven economy, that's all that really matters, even if it ruffles a few feathers along the way.

Kelly and Matthew Stafford had a very Taylor Swift Halloween

While Mrs. Stafford has come out on multiple occasions to criticize Swift at this point, even if the latest example also served as a soft apology, that didn't stop the entire Stafford family from going full-on Eras Tour for their joint Halloween costume.

Expand Tweet

Goodness, if Mrs. Stafford really disliked Swift that much, she certainly wouldn't have secured five different costumes celebrating the pop star, plus another albeit odd Kelce costume for Matthew. If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Mrs. Stafford really must hold no ill will towards the Grammy-winning singer.