The Week 1 clash between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles has not been quite the best. There have been a lot of controversies surrounding accommodations, wearing green-colored jerseys, and even having a slippery field. However, kickoff was inevitable for the Jordan Love-led squad and Jalen Hurts' team who are out to avenge their early playoff exit last season. Before any of the action started in Brazil, there was another big talking point that involved Zeeba singing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner.'

Zeeba gets flamed during Eagles vs. Packers Week 1

The Sao Paulo-raised singer brought a fairly mellow approach to the national anthem of the USA. In contrast to Coco Jones who sang for the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens game, Zeeba had a quite unique way of singing which kind of irritated some fans watching the clash between Jalen Hurts' Eagles and Jordan Love's Packers.

“Absolutely aborted the song. Just awful,” and “Never let him sing our National anthem again,” were the common sentiments spread throughout X, formerly Twitter.

Some were even creative in their callouts, “Can I get a hell to the naw on this rendition …”

The reactions were not all purely negative before the Eagles and Packers game started. Some members of the football faithful quite enjoyed what they heard from the Brazilian singer.

“Finally not a singer who screams and makes everyone’s ears hurt,” someone wrote.

Another fan went all out in discussing why Zeeba's rendition was quite heavenly to hear, “The singer's powerful performance truly brought the anthem to life, capturing the spirit and pride of our country with every note. Their passion and talent remind us of the strength and unity that define our nation. It's a stirring reminder of what makes our country great and why we cherish our shared values and freedom.”