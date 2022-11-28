Published November 28, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines on Sunday after he was kicked off a plane in Miami. According to initial reports, the high-profile free agent was removed from the flight because he refused to wear his seatbelt while coming in and out of consciousness.

OBJ’s camp has now come out with an official statement regarding the situation and it is clear that they are completely refuting the airlines’ claims:

A statement from Daniel Davilier — Odell Beckham Jr’s Attorney: pic.twitter.com/2ofpyHGJ5A — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2022

According to Beckham’s lawyer, Daniel Davilier, his client merely fell asleep. This was the reason why he was unable to put on his seatbelt. The statement also says that OBJ was being very cooperative throughout the ordeal and that the “attendant wanted to prove that he had the authority to have Mr. Beckham removed from the flight.”

The statement did not indicate, however, if Beckham’s camp would pursue any legal action in relation to this now-viral incident.

It is worth noting, though, that other sources seem to indicate that Beckham was indeed being unruly inside the plane:

Forcing us off the plane because you were unresponsive and unruly is not comedy to the hundreds of folks trying to get home dude. Not cool man. pic.twitter.com/9w6Y2X0sE4 — CG (@TheMalibuArtist) November 27, 2022

The tweet above seems to have come from a passenger that was actually on the flight with Beckham when the incident occurred — or at least this is what he was trying to imply in his tweet. According to this supposed witness, the other passengers on the flight were also forced off the plane because of OBJ’s behavior.

It will be interesting to see what type of effect — if any — this recent incident will have on Odell Beckham Jr’s future in the NFL. He has yet to secure a deal with a new team and he is still a free agent at the moment.