The latest chapter between Pat McAfee versus Brett Favre is underway after the popular sports personality posted quite the mouthful on Twitter in response to the Hall of Fame quarterback’s ongoing defamation lawsuit against him.

“As of a few moments ago, I have filed for the dismissal of Brett Favre’s defamation lawsuit against me in a Federal Court in the fine state of Mississippi,” McAfee started off in his post Friday.

Favre took action against the retired NFL punter and two others for what he deemed to be a character assassination following allegations that he misused Mississippi state welfare funds. The Green Bay Packers legend has maintained his innocence throughout.



As of a few moments ago, I have filed for the dismissal of Brett Favre’s defamation lawsuit against me in a Federal Court in the fine state of Mississippi. I very much understand that next to nobody on earth wants to hear more about this type of… pic.twitter.com/3z0NlvWqwC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 31, 2023

McAfee says he was only doing his job, which is to discuss the big topics in the news. He believes Favre’s defamation suit is a direct attack on freedom of speech.

“As I’ve had to learn more about all of this.. and experience it from this angle. I’ve come to realize that historically, this will go down as a rather notable attack on the first amendment AND on comedic relief as a whole in our society,” McAfee said.

The Pat McAfee Show host has always been one to speak his mind, something that has proven to be very fruitful for him over the years. And now he is ready to do battle with No. 4 in a court of law. Favre has seen his reputation naturally take a big hit during his alleged scandal and clearly holds McAfee partly responsible due to his far-reaching platform.

McAfee did appear to extend an olive branch to Favre with an invite to his show and a plea to match a donation to the Big Brothers Big Sisters Foundation in Mississippi. Though, true to form, the pundit and occasional wrestler ended the post with a parting shot.

“Cheers to everybody, and let’s remember to take care of each other… and not allegedly, reportedly steal from those who need it most.”