Brett Favre is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, but he continues to find himself in some interesting legal situations. The latest issue for Favre is defamation, according to him, and he recently sued Pat McAfee, Shannon Sharpe, and an auditor from Mississippi named Shad White for ruining his reputation. Not much is known about these suits, but it appears McAfee has made the first move.

Favre has caught a lot of heat for his involvement in the Mississippi welfare scandal, and that led popular talk show hosts McAfee and Sharpe to take Favre to task for his actions. Favre countered by suing them and it appears that he sued both individually. Pat McAfee ended up shaking things up in his suit, as he decided to remove it from the state court and send it to the federal court instead.

“The case against McAfee was filed in Lamar County, Mississippi. Via sports and betting lawyer Daniel Wallach, McAfee removed the case from state court to federal court on Friday,” – Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk.

This isn’t a very surprising decision from McAfee considering that Favre filed the lawsuit in the state of Mississippi. Given all the political drama surrounding Favre in his hometown state, it made sense for McAfee to take this suit federal in order to avoid all the issues that have taken place in Mississippi.

It will be interesting to see how this suit plays out, but this whole ordeal hasn’t been a good look for Favre at all, so it will be worth seeing whether he’s able to clear his name a bit here, although that seems very unlikely to happen.