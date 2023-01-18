The Manningcast is a gift that keeps on giving for football fans, as the duo of Peyton Manning and Eli Manning is simply natural with their current broadcasting gig. The two had football fans laughing once again Monday night during their coverage of the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Peyton making a hilarious football admission while watching the game with his brother.

“I don’t know if I ever made a halftime adjustment in my entire 18-year career. I think that’s the biggest myth in football- the halftime adjustments. You go in, you use the restroom, you eat a couple of oranges, and then the head coach says, ‘Alright, let’s go!'”

Peyton Manning made that comment shortly after the third quarter of the Cowboys-Buccaneers game started, with Tampa Bay trailing Dak Prescott and company by 18 points. Whatever the adjustments the Buccaneers tried to apply in the second half of the contest barely worked, as the Cowboys still tormented Tom Brady and the Bucs in the final two quarters.

As a Pro Football Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback, Peyton Manning surely knows a lot about NFL halftime culture, and it’s honestly quite surprising to hear someone of his stature say that adjustments in the locker room after the first two quarters aren’t really as big as what others make it out to be. Then again, halftime in the NFL is just 13 minutes long. Players and coaches are human too, so they got to do what they got to do — like use the restroom — when there’s a chance to do it in the locker room.