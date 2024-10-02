The NFL's DUI problem just got another date point. The Scottsdale Police Department might have to cancel any planned Longest Yard-themed activities in the local jail. Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Eddie Lacy was arrested for “extreme DUI” in Arizona after officers allegedly witnessed several traffic violations being committed.

Lacy, who played in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers, was taken into custody just before midnight according to TMZ Sports. Extreme Drive Under the Influence charges are applied when a suspect has a blood alcohol content level above .20 a Scottsdale Police Department press officer told The Arizona Republic.

“Officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop due to traffic violations that were observed by the officers,” per the department.

The 34-year-old had an open container in the vehicle per TMZ and The Arizona Republic reporting. Scottsdale officers were in the area responding to reports of an erratic driver matching Lacy's vehicle description. Lacy was then pulled over after committing several traffic violations.

Lacy was charged with four separate counts of driving under the influence. Listed on the charging documents are DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more, extreme DUI with a BAC of 0.15 or more, and extreme DUI with a BAC of 0.20 or more. TMZ reports the three-time BCS champion under Nick Saban was released from custody early on October 1, 2024, after making a bond.

NFL dealing with a rash of DUI arrests

Lacy's incident is just one headline in a long, troubling list for the NFL. The league's players have access to private vehicles and driver programs on top of Uber and Lyft options. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested for suspicion of DUI in Los Angeles this summer. Addison was asleep behind the wheel.

Addison's incident came just weeks after Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson died in a crash. The Las Vegas Raiders had a few players not learn from Henry Ruggs killing a woman while drunkenly speeding through a suburb. Marcus Maye (New Orleans Saints) was suspended three games last season stemming from a DUI plea deal.

Rashee Rice was involved in a hit-and-run incident this offseason as well, though there are no pending alcohol-related charges.

Rice might have walked away once and learned a lesson. The NFL needs to step up considering these criminal violations using vehicles are not isolated incidents.