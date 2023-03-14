Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

Things happen fast in the NFL offseason, and that’s no different this year. Amongst all of the buzz around the New York Jets in the Big Apple, the New York Giants made their own splash, acquiring tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a third-round draft pick.

The move by the Giants to add Darren Waller shows the team is invested in getting weapons for quarterback Daniel Jones, who they just signed to a long-term extension March 7.

Upon news of the trade, Twitter reaction is varied. If you’re a fan of the Giants, you might have this mood regarding the Waller trade:

so essentially,,, kadarius toney traded in exchange for: darren waller and an eagles super bowl loss pic.twitter.com/j2O1WCVsej — Ryan Disdier (@ryandisdier) March 14, 2023

On the other side, Raiders fans might be showing signs of anger.

Raiders fans after seeing the team sign Jimmy G and trade Darren Waller pic.twitter.com/4cllOTKU7U — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 14, 2023

Breaking down the trade, it looks like an instant-win for the Giants. As mentioned earlier, Waller becomes the best target Jones has to throw to. Even with the lack of weapons last season, Jones was able to put good numbers up under the watch of first year head coach (and Coach of the Year) Brian Daboll.

As for the Raiders, they just signed Jimmy Garoppolo to replace Derek Carr as the team’s starter. One would think they would want to keep the tight end who’s as good as anyone when healthy. The move, if this reaction is the gauge, gives fans of Las Vegas room to wonder what direction their team is going in.

It seems clear Giants fans are rejoicing over the move, and supporters of the Raiders are upset beyond belief. We’ll find out when games are being played again, but on paper, Big Blue just got better. Here’s some more reaction from Giants and Raiders fans (respectively), just in case the emotions didn’t show before.

Absolutely nobody better hit ya knees and pray https://t.co/Fo6fPmsfdo — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) March 14, 2023