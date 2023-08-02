Having the best wide receiver duo in the nation would mean a lot for any team. However, that discussion becomes harder when it comes to the NFL. There are not a lot of past players that could give their take on this matter given the differences in play style and schematics. Although, this did not stop Randy Moss from comparing all of these great wideouts. He gave his own list which may disappoint fans of the Cincinnati Bengals' duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. But, Philadelphia Eagles fans would surely love it due to the inclusion of DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown.

Randy Moss went off and discussed his favorite set of NFL weapons on the Take Off show. He clearly said that the Eagles' one-two punch of Devonta Smith and AJ Brown comfortably sits atop other wideouts in the league. This did not surprise many as they were just fresh off a Super Bowl appearance with Jalen Hurts at the helm.

Although, it is his statement about the Bengals duo Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins that is likely to raise some eyebrows.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“If there’s any other I could compare, it would probably be the Bengals…But I don’t really think there’s a combination better than them,” Moss said after he spoke highly of the Philadelphia duo.

A lot of this is debatable but the accolades and deep playoff appearances are quite similar. Who will be the better wide receiver combination when the 2023-24 NFL season is all wrapped up and done?